Grant Delpit named Cleveland Browns club winner for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Safety Grant Delpit was honored by the Browns for his leadership on the field and extensive community work, including youth programs and holiday initiatives in Cleveland.
Gail Burton/AP
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Posted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit has been named the team's club winner for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award recognizes players who excel on the field and make a positive impact in their communities.

Delpit has led initiatives through his GD Express Foundation and the team's Browns Give Back programs.

His work includes back-to-school events, youth football camps, and annual holiday projects for children and families in the Cleveland area.

This year, he hosted a Breakfast with Santa for families displaced by a public housing fire and continued his annual Christmas Day celebrations.

Delpit is one of 32 club winners across the NFL. Each winner's charitable partner receives $40,000, and the national winner's nonprofit receives $250,000, funded by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Foundation.

Fans can support players through the annual #WPMOYChallenge on X/Twitter and NFL.com.

The national winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, before Super Bowl LX.

