Guard Joel Bitonio to return for another season with the Browns

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joel Bitonio celebrates after the Browns defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-16 in an NFL football game in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that guard Joel Bitonio will not be retiring this upcoming season.

At the end of last season, the guard contemplated his decision to continue playing and discussed the potential of hanging up his cleats at the end of the 2024 season.

After 11 years in the trenches, over 10,800 snaps, six Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selections and a whirlwind of changes within the Browns organization, Bitonio has been through a lot. And he's ready for more.

The Browns first drafted Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and will now enter his 12th year in the league with 161 regular season starts under his belt.

