HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters break down 1st half of Browns-Bengals game

Bengals Browns Football
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) after catching a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 9:41 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 21:50:29-04

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals were halfway through a spooky showdown on Halloween night for Monday night football at FirstEnergy Stadium, News 5's Jon Doss and Camryn Justice had plenty to talk about with the Browns leading 11-0 into halftime.

Watch a replay of our Halftime Live report below:

