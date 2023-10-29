Watch Now
HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters break down first half of Browns-Seahawks game

Posted at 5:40 PM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 17:40:14-04

The Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks are facing off at Lumen Field—and there will be plenty to talk about.

The score is 17-14, with the Browns down heading into halftime.

Head to the News 5 Facebook page or come back here at halftime to watch a breakdown of the first half, what went right, what went wrong and what the Browns will need to do as they enter the second half of the game with News 5’s Jon Doss and Camryn Justice.

