HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters break down the first half of the Browns-Steelers game on Thursday night

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers have an AFC rivalry matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium at the start of the season, and there will certainly be a lot to talk about.

The score is 14-13, with Pittsburgh up by one heading into halftime.

The Browns started off hot with a score from Amari Cooper in the middle of the first quarter for a total of 60 yards over seven plays. As for the Steelers, wide receiver George Pickens had a crazy catch that set up Pittsburgh for a touchdown at the start of the second quarter.

During the second quarter, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett found tight end David Njoku in the endzone for an 11-yard pass. However, rookie kicker Cade York missed the extra point. The Steelers trotted downfield themselves, with a touchdown from Mentor native quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The extra point was good from kicker Chris Boswell, giving the lead to Pittsburgh for the first time all game.

