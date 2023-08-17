Hall of Famer Joe Thomas to be honored at Browns game in October

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that members of the class of 2023 will be honored with a ceremony at a game this season, including Browns Joe Thomas.

During the Browns' Oct. 1 game against the Ravens, Thomas will receive his Hall of Fame ring.

The Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is one of three iconic symbols given to inductees, along with the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket created by Haggar and the Bronzed Bust, that represent the elite status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas received his Gold Jacket and his bronze bust earlier this month.

Browns legendary left tackle Joe Thomas is officially a Hall of Famer

Thomas blocked for a turnstile of quarterbacks throughout his 11 seasons—20 to be exact. In 11 seasons, he only gave up 30 sacks. In pass plays, that put his percentage of sacks in that situation at .004%. His pass-blocking was as close to perfect as you could get.

Thomas spent his entire career with the Browns. Through thick and thin (mostly thick), Thomas never wavered and was a pillar for his team. Despite a record of 48-128 during his time with the Browns, Thomas' efforts never ceased. He played hard every game, every snap—all 10,363 of them.