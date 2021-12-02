Here are the causes Browns players are supporting during My Cause My Cleats 2021

CLEVELAND — This week marks the sixth consecutive season of the NFL initiative "My Cause My Cleats," which features players wearing custom-painted cleats inspired by a cause important to them.

While the Cleveland Browns are on a bye week, several players are still participating in the initiative and will donate their cleats to be auctioned off, and 100% of the funds raised will be donated to their selected charities.

Here are the causes Browns players are supporting with their cleats for My Cause My Cleats 2021:

Joel Bitonio

Disease awareness and prevention. Funds will be donated to the American Heart Association.

Lawrence Cager

Community outreach. Funds will be donated to LEVEL82 and the Players Philanthropy Fund.

Michael Dunn

Cancer research. Funds will be donated to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center's Breast Cancer Program.

Jamie Gillan

Local Cleveland charities. Funds will be donated to the Hammers Helpers Foundation.

A.J. Green

Community outreach. Funds will be donated to Kamp Khalil Legacy.

Ronnie Harrison

Youth education. Funds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Cleveland.

Austin Hooper

Foster care and youth who are aging out. Funds will be donated to the Austin Hooper Foundation/Ohio Guidestones.

Andy Janovich

Military appreciation and support. Funds will be donated to Hunting With Soldiers.

Jarvis Landry

Cystic fibrosis and socioeconomic disparities. Funds will be donated to the Jarvis Landry building Winners Foundation.

Herb Miller

Youth education. Funds will be donated to Urban Community Connections, Inc.

Nick Mullens

Cancer research. Funds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research.

Johnny Stanton

LGBTQI+ equality in sports. Funds will be donated to Athlete Ally.

M.J. Stewart

Epilepsy research. Funds will be donated to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Anthony Walker

Lupus research. Funds will be donated to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Denzel Ward

Heart health. Funds will be donated to Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation.

Mack Wilson

Autism research. Funds will be donated to KultureCity.

Fans are able to bid on the custom cleats for each player's cause beginning Thursday. To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.