Here is the Browns' initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season

CLEVELAND — General manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns had the difficult task of reducing their roster from 80 players to the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

While it’s a good problem to have, the Browns had a surplus of talented players with a limited number of roster spots, meaning not everyone who was good enough to make an NFL roster was able to make the cut.

The Browns had a deadline of 4 p.m. to reduce their roster by 27 players.

Here’s who made the cut:

Quarterbacks (2): Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

Running backs (4): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton

Fullbacks (1): Andy Janovich

Tight ends (3): Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Wide receivers (5): Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz

Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, James Hudson III, Michael Dunn, Nick Harris, Blake Hance, Chris Hubbard

Defensive linemen (8): Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Jordan Elliott, Malik McDowell, Tommy Togiai

Linebackers (7): Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Ronnie Harrison Jr., John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Greg Newsome, M.J. Stewart, Grant Delpit, A.J. Green, Richard LeCounte III

Specialists (3): Jamie Gillan, Chase McLaughlin, Charley Hughlett

Waived:

S Elijah Benton

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

TE Jordan Franks

G Colby Gossett

DE Porter Gustin

LB Willie Harvey

WR KhaDarel Hodge

DE Joe Jackson

RB John Kelly

QB Kyle Lauletta

DE Cameron Malveaux

TE Kyle Markway

S Jovante Moffatt

C Javon Patterson

S Sheldrick Redwine

CB Emmanuel Rugamba

LB Tegray Scales

FB Johnny Stanton IV

T Alex Taylor (from injured reserve

DE Curtis Weaver

DT Marvin Wilson

Terminated Contract:

CB Brian Allen

DT Sheldon Day

LB Elijah Lee

WR JoJo Natson

Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner:

WR Davion Davis

Some of those cut, like Hodge and Kelly, had strong preseasons.

"Roster decisions are always a combination between the front office and the coaching staff making sure it's not just the most talented 53, but the right 53 to serve the different roles we need on offense, defense and the kicking game throughout the season," said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. "That communication is continuous throughout the month of August. There was a lot of good discussion and dialogue between the different groups. I think we were able to come to a really good consensus with the initial 53 guys we will have on the roster."

The 27 players who were released from the team will now go through the waiver wire. Players who clear waivers and are not signed by another team may have a shot to end up back with the Browns on their practice squad.

The Browns can carry 16 players on the practice squad including up to six players with an unlimited amount of accrued seasons.

