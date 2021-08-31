Here is the Browns' initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season

CLEVELAND — General manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns had the difficult task of reducing their roster from 80 players to the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.
While it’s a good problem to have, the Browns had a surplus of talented players with a limited number of roster spots, meaning not everyone who was good enough to make an NFL roster was able to make the cut.
The Browns had a deadline of 4 p.m. to reduce their roster by 27 players.
Here’s who made the cut:
- Quarterbacks (2): Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum
- Running backs (4): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton
- Fullbacks (1): Andy Janovich
- Tight ends (3): Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant
- Wide receivers (5): Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz
- Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, James Hudson III, Michael Dunn, Nick Harris, Blake Hance, Chris Hubbard
- Defensive linemen (8): Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Jordan Elliott, Malik McDowell, Tommy Togiai
- Linebackers (7): Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Ronnie Harrison Jr., John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Greg Newsome, M.J. Stewart, Grant Delpit, A.J. Green, Richard LeCounte III
- Specialists (3): Jamie Gillan, Chase McLaughlin, Charley Hughlett
Waived:
- S Elijah Benton
- WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
- TE Jordan Franks
- G Colby Gossett
- DE Porter Gustin
- LB Willie Harvey
- WR KhaDarel Hodge
- DE Joe Jackson
- RB John Kelly
- QB Kyle Lauletta
- DE Cameron Malveaux
- TE Kyle Markway
- S Jovante Moffatt
- C Javon Patterson
- S Sheldrick Redwine
- CB Emmanuel Rugamba
- LB Tegray Scales
- FB Johnny Stanton IV
- T Alex Taylor (from injured reserve
- DE Curtis Weaver
- DT Marvin Wilson
Terminated Contract:
- CB Brian Allen
- DT Sheldon Day
- LB Elijah Lee
- WR JoJo Natson
Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner:
- WR Davion Davis
Some of those cut, like Hodge and Kelly, had strong preseasons.
"Roster decisions are always a combination between the front office and the coaching staff making sure it's not just the most talented 53, but the right 53 to serve the different roles we need on offense, defense and the kicking game throughout the season," said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. "That communication is continuous throughout the month of August. There was a lot of good discussion and dialogue between the different groups. I think we were able to come to a really good consensus with the initial 53 guys we will have on the roster."
The 27 players who were released from the team will now go through the waiver wire. Players who clear waivers and are not signed by another team may have a shot to end up back with the Browns on their practice squad.
The Browns can carry 16 players on the practice squad including up to six players with an unlimited amount of accrued seasons.
