'Here we are. Ya know, they're going to Brook Park.' County Council addresses Browns reality

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The heated debate over the future of the Cleveland Browns stadium continues.

Now, some Cuyahoga County Council members are weighing in and addressing the clear reality of the situation.

They believe the dome in Brook Park is going to happen.

"Here we are. Ya know, they're going to Brook Park," said Sunny M Simon, District 11 County Councilperson.

The move to Brook Park was discussed during the Economic Development and Planning Committee meeting on Monday.

Simon requested that the county conduct its own study of the project and track its overall impact on the county.

"The Cleveland report did not take into account the money that was being spent toward, what they had to do to maintain the stadium and the Browns being there. So that wasn't a real study. That was one-sided. So, I'd like to see a study by the county to show what this impact would have," Simon said.

Simon suggested a study be completed to review development, job creation and overall finances, citing the Browns did their own study, as did the City of Cleveland. The Browns claimed the Brook Park move had overwhelming benefits. The City of Cleveland said moving the stadium would hurt the city and taxpayers.

"A huge investment. It's in the county. There's going to be tax dollars flowing from that. Is there going to be spill over in the hotels which are right next door downtown? I think it's incumbent upon us to do that. I understand the position of the executive. He only wants it downtown," Simon said.

It all comes as County Executive Chris Ronayne has spoken out against the move, saying the team should stay downtown and taxpayer dollars should not help fund the project.

But Cuyahoga County Councilperson Michael Gallagher was critical of Ronayne’s position, saying the executive is risking the larger health of the region to keep the Browns within city limits.

He said he did not understand the rationale.

"It just seems we're late to the party here. I know it's not your fault. And we all know the back and forth that went public was unnecessary and quite honestly, juvenile. Do we walk away from billions of dollars of economic development just because they're in districts that don't include Cleveland?" Gallagher said.

Gallagher further addressed the project's dimensions and its broader scope.

"I personally know there's not 100 acres of land in downtown Cleveland that could support a dome stadium," Gallagher said.

The Browns hope to start construction on the Brook Park dome in 2026.

The goal is to open the new stadium by 2029.

