Here we go Brownies! This is what you might pay if you're heading to the Browns-Texans playoff game

With excitement for the Browns at an all-time high, we know some of you may be thinking about heading to the big playoff game in Texas.

If that's you, here's some advice - BOOK NOW!

RELATED: The Browns will take on the Texans Saturday afternoon in first playoff game

News 5 booked flights for our crews, and they were filling up, so the sooner you book, the better. You're probably expecting to pay a pretty penny for those flights, too, and you'd be right.

The cheapest airfare News 5 found out of Cleveland Monday afternoon was $684 for a flight that leaves Friday and returns on Sunday.

We spoke with a travel agent from Flite II Travel, Dawn Scadlock, and she said you'll want to give yourself a buffer day in case flights get canceled or delayed. One area where you can save is the hotel, she added.

"So, you know, if you want a luxury hotel, obviously you're gonna pay higher, but there's a lot of value hotels, budget hotels that would suffice for this kind of event, because hopefully, you won't be in your room very long," Scadlock said.

If you're thinking of driving to Pittsburgh or Columbus to try and save some cash, we checked that, too. We found one Columbus flight was cheaper at $621, but most were the same or higher.

If you want to drive all the way to Houston, AAA estimates that if your car gets 25 miles per gallon, it will cost you about $280 in gas alone.

Keep in mind, that the trip will take about 20 hours without stopping.

Oh, and we can't forget the tickets. Right now, they will set you back around $150 to $200 each.