The Browns will take on the Texans Saturday afternoon in first playoff game

The Browns have made it to the playoffs and will face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card game.

The game will take place Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium. Fans can watch the game on NBC.

The Browns hold the AFC's No. 5 seed and clinched their playoff spot after a 37-20 win against the Jets a couple of weeks ago.

Previously, the Browns beat the Texans 36-22 in Week 16. During that game, WR Amari Cooper set two records with a 265-yard outing and connection with quarterback Joe Flacco, who threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns withheld its starters during Sunday's game against the Bengals to prepare them for the upcoming postseason games.