Here's the Browns QB plan for the final preseason game against the Rams

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns held their final training camp practice before the last preseason game on Saturday, and after the session ended, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced the plan for the quarterback order in the game.

Joe Flacco was named the starter for Week 1 on Monday, and with this final preseason game serving as a "dress rehearsal" for the regular season opener, Flacco will get the start against the Rams.

Stefanski said that most of the starters will play on Saturday, opening up the game and seeing the field for around 20 to 25 plays, depending on how the flow of the game goes. Players will have individual plans for how long they'll play and when they'll play, with some players getting reps "a little bit sooner than others," Stefanski said.

The order for quarterbacks' appearance in the game Saturday will be Flacco, then Dillon Gabriel, followed by Shedeur Sanders. Kenny Pickett will not play on Saturday, and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will be active, but with three other quarterbacks playing, he may not take the field.

Sanders is still working through an oblique injury that held him out of the second preseason game. Sanders has progressed well enough that Stefanski believes he should play again Saturday.

"He's feeling better and better, so barring any setback if he comes in not feeling good tomorrow, which I don't anticipate, he would play on Saturday," Stefanski said.

Sanders is looking forward to the opportunity to play again, particularly in front of the Cleveland crowd for the first time, and has started thinking of ways to get some young Browns fans in the stadium for the game.

"I'm very excited. I want to find a way to get a lot of the high schools free tickets, a lot of the kids, middle schools, everybody, free tickets to come to the game. I don't know how I'm going to do that...I didn't talk to anybody about this, but, I just always have instant thoughts and I'm like, 'Dang, that'd be cool if we could do it.' But I didn't talk to anybody about that yet," Sanders said. "But I think it's going to be fun. I think it's going to be an electric atmosphere. I'm excited for it. Everything, everybody, I know a lot of us will be playing in a game, so I'm just excited to be out there and get out there."