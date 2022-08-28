Watch Now
Here's the Browns K Cade York pregame 70-yard field goal everyone is talking about

Browns K Cade York had a 70-yard field goal while warming up prior to the final preseason game of the season against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 27, 2022.
Posted at 9:13 PM, Aug 27, 2022
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York made a 70-yard field goal while warming up prior to the final preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday night.

York has had a strong preseason and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is impressed with what he has seen.

"He's very talented, he's got a big-time leg, you guys have seen that everybody's concern was him kicking off prior to getting here because he didn't do it in college," he said. "There's no concerns, at least not on my end, I think he'll do a great job for us in giving us what we need in that department."

