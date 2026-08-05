Here's what happened during Day 6 of Browns Training Camp

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns were back in pads for the second day in a row as they took the field for Day 6 of training camp. The day belonged, for the most part, to the defense, which made plays on every level. But there were some other standout moments from the practice session.

Here's what we saw on Day 6 of camp:

QB competition

Tuesday was Shedeur Sanders' turn for work with the first team while Deshaun Watson worked with the second. Both units struggled at points, and there were several penalties that disrupted the offense's rhythm.

Here's a look at Shedeur Sanders

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 6 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/oqkpBhISfQ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

Here's a look at Deshaun Watson

A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Day 6 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/0ecfQW3KGo — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

Here's a look at Dillon Gabriel

A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 6 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/Nru1GUh78N — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

Here's a look at Taylen Green

A look at #Browns QB Taylen Green on Day 6 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/duUUoXbR9o — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

Defense dominates

From run stuffing and would-be sacks by the defensive line to safety Chris Edmonds notching his third interception of training camp, there were plenty of plays for the defense to be proud of on Tuesday.

#Browns LB Quincy Williams sees the handoff and blows through coverage to help S Ronnie Hickman stuff the run in this play from today's training camp session. pic.twitter.com/OL7lwGtt2i — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

#Browns LBs Justin Jefferson and Edefaun Ulofoshio teaming up for this run stuff during training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/9roRW7End9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

#Browns S Chris Edmonds with his third interception of training camp during today's practice session. pic.twitter.com/7sppRV2Sjb — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

Spotless kicking

Andre Szmyt had a highlight-worthy day at camp on Tuesday. Running through field goal drills, Szmyt was a perfect six-for-six in his attempts, his longest a 56-yard shot through the uprights. At the end of camp, Szmyt added to his day during a two-minute drill that saw Sanders drive downfield and leave the scoring in the hands (or rather, off the foot of) Szmyt, who made his seventh field goal of the day.

#Browns K Andre Szmyt went 6/6 in his field goal drills and then added another made FG during a 2-minute drill to end practice. pic.twitter.com/WDrZAedptq — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

Injuries and updates

There were a number of guys sidelined from practice as they deal with some injuries and a few others who sustained injuries during the session.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion banged up his shoulder near the end of Monday's practice, but it wasn't expected to be serious. Head coach Todd Monken said that the receiver was fine and "still a little sore," so he might be limited in practice.

Concepcion was able to work in individuals but did not participate in team drills.

Tight end Joe Royer (personal), guards Teven Jenkins and Kendrick Green and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. were not at practice on Tuesday. Neither was defensive tackle Mason Graham, who is dealing with a minor injury.

Defensive end Maliek Collins (PUP list), cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Damarri Mathis, linebacker Carson Schwesinger (minor injury), defensive tackle Kalia Davis and fullback Michael Burton all watched practice from the sidelines.

Tackle Izavion Miller walked inside with trainers during Tuesday's practice while defensive tackle Sam Kamara was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury he is currently having tests on.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson walked off the field with trainers as well on Tuesday and, after practice, was waived with an injury designation. The team then claimed defensive tackle Coziah Izzard via waivers from Arizona. Izzard was signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and has spent time on the Chiefs’ and Cardinals’ practice squads.

Fan interactions

Tuesday's practice was the third session open to fans, and after the players were done with their work on the field, they took some time to meet with fans lined up on the field. There were some pretty excited kids who got to interact with some of their favorite players.

After practice, #Browns players took the field to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.



A group of kids wanted Jerry Jeudy's armbands, and of course the only way to decide how to split them up was a game of rock-paper-scissors. pic.twitter.com/wq1GR7bf6A — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

I think this kid was pretty excited to get #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' autograph after practice today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fUGkuCkTtN — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2026

The Browns are back for Day 7 of training camp on Wednesday, where they will be in shells rather than full pads.