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Here's what happened during Day 6 of Browns Training Camp

Andrer Szmyt training camp
Camryn Justice
Browns kicker Andre Szmyt lines up to hit his seventh successful field goal attempt of the day as the team closed out their sixth day of training camp.
Andrer Szmyt training camp
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BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns were back in pads for the second day in a row as they took the field for Day 6 of training camp. The day belonged, for the most part, to the defense, which made plays on every level. But there were some other standout moments from the practice session.

Here's what we saw on Day 6 of camp:

QB competition
Tuesday was Shedeur Sanders' turn for work with the first team while Deshaun Watson worked with the second. Both units struggled at points, and there were several penalties that disrupted the offense's rhythm.

Here's a look at Shedeur Sanders

Here's a look at Deshaun Watson

Here's a look at Dillon Gabriel

Here's a look at Taylen Green

Defense dominates
From run stuffing and would-be sacks by the defensive line to safety Chris Edmonds notching his third interception of training camp, there were plenty of plays for the defense to be proud of on Tuesday.

Spotless kicking
Andre Szmyt had a highlight-worthy day at camp on Tuesday. Running through field goal drills, Szmyt was a perfect six-for-six in his attempts, his longest a 56-yard shot through the uprights. At the end of camp, Szmyt added to his day during a two-minute drill that saw Sanders drive downfield and leave the scoring in the hands (or rather, off the foot of) Szmyt, who made his seventh field goal of the day.

Injuries and updates
There were a number of guys sidelined from practice as they deal with some injuries and a few others who sustained injuries during the session.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion banged up his shoulder near the end of Monday's practice, but it wasn't expected to be serious. Head coach Todd Monken said that the receiver was fine and "still a little sore," so he might be limited in practice.

Concepcion was able to work in individuals but did not participate in team drills.

Tight end Joe Royer (personal), guards Teven Jenkins and Kendrick Green and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. were not at practice on Tuesday. Neither was defensive tackle Mason Graham, who is dealing with a minor injury.

Defensive end Maliek Collins (PUP list), cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Damarri Mathis, linebacker Carson Schwesinger (minor injury), defensive tackle Kalia Davis and fullback Michael Burton all watched practice from the sidelines.

Tackle Izavion Miller walked inside with trainers during Tuesday's practice while defensive tackle Sam Kamara was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury he is currently having tests on.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson walked off the field with trainers as well on Tuesday and, after practice, was waived with an injury designation. The team then claimed defensive tackle Coziah Izzard via waivers from Arizona. Izzard was signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and has spent time on the Chiefs’ and Cardinals’ practice squads.

Fan interactions
Tuesday's practice was the third session open to fans, and after the players were done with their work on the field, they took some time to meet with fans lined up on the field. There were some pretty excited kids who got to interact with some of their favorite players.

The Browns are back for Day 7 of training camp on Wednesday, where they will be in shells rather than full pads.

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