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Here's what happened on Day 12 of Browns training camp

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News 5 Cleveland
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Posted

The Cleveland Browns were back on the practice field for their 12th day of training camp practice in Berea.

Here's what we heard on Day 12 of Browns training camp:

DC Mike Rutenberg on communication on defense:

"Defense is always obnoxious communication. Loud defenses are great defenses. Soft defenses, that ain't our style. Loud, obnoxious defenses, no matter what we're playing, is of utmost importance."

Rutenberg on DE Jared Verse:

"He's really a unique person because it's awesome when you have new additions who jump right in and who are welcomed by the original brotherhood and then build a bigger brotherhood. And that's what he's done."

Rutenberg about the defense making plays at high levels this summer:

"It's exciting to watch them attack, disrupt, penetrate, set violent edges...And anytime we have anything good happen on defense, we better be celebrating. It doesn't matter what it is."

Rutenberg on the physical practices and scuffles that come from them:

"We all want a competitive ass football team...all defensive coaches say we live on the edge and we push the envelope as far as it goes. And you got to do that without being selfish."

Yesterday's Browns practice ended with a slew of pre-snap issues and a frustrated HC.

News 5's Camryn Justice asked Todd Monken if there were lessons he could send the guys home with.

"Unfortunately, we sent them back with their head coach being emotionally hijacked, which isn't a good thing."

Here's what we saw on Day 12 of Browns training camp:

CB Damarri Mathis was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury.

DT Travis Bell walked in from practice with a trainer.

Browns defensive line is right there to stuff the run on this play during today's training camp practice.

S Tyron Herring with the INT during today's practice.

DE Logan Fano continued putting the pressure on during today's training camp practice.

Mason Graham and Jared Verse, disruptors.

LB Nathaniel 'Bookie' Watson with the INT during today's training camp practice.

CB Tre Avery denies the deep pass during today's training camp practice.

QB Deshaun Watson appeared to get hit on this throw during practice, and it resulted in a heated exchange between Jared Verse, Spencer Fano and Elgton Jenkins.

Watson hits Isaiah Bond deep in stride for 6.

It's hard to find a player ready to make practice more physical than DE Jared Verse.

K Andre Szmyt went 5/5 in his field goal attempts during today's training camp practice.

A look at Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Day 12 of training camp.

A look at Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 12 of training camp.

A look at Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 12 of training camp.

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