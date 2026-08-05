Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Here's what happened on Day 7 of Browns training camp

Browns training camp Deshaun Watson
Camryn Justice
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson carries the ball into the end zone during a red zone drill on Day 7 of Browns Training Camp.
Browns training camp Deshaun Watson
Posted
and last updated

After two straight days in pads, the Cleveland Browns shed some of their gear, practicing in shells for Day 7 of training camp.

Here's what we saw on Day 7 of training camp:

QB Competition
Wednesday was Deshaun Watson's turn for first-team reps, and while Shedeur Sanders got the brunt of the work with the twos, Dillon Gabriel also got work with the twos for a brief red zone session. Taylen Green did not get work in team drills on Wednesday.

Here's a look at Deshaun Watson

Here's a look at Shedeur Sanders

Here's a look at Dillon Gabriel

Concepcion returns
After sustaining a minor shoulder injury near the end of Monday's practice session, rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion was held out of team drills on Tuesday, while still working in individuals. But on Wednesday, Concepcion returned to team drills and was active in the offensive production.

Defensive highlights

Here's what we heard on Day 7 of training camp:

Browns guard Zion Johnson talked about what he's seen from new defensive end Jared Verse:

"He's dynamic. He can rush inside; he can rush outside. And the rest of our defense, they're really good... It's great to get to go against a defense that really pushes me, pushes our whole offensive line," Johnson said.

He also talked about what he's seen from defensive tackle Mason Graham as he prepares for his second year in the league.

"Mason in particular, he's very good with his hands, very technical. He can rush with power, rush with finesse. He's a very good player."

He praised the other defensive tackles for their skills.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was asked about the TikTok live where people thought he was asked who he wanted at QB1 this year and held up four fingers. He reiterated that he wasn't answering that question.

Jeudy added that he was talking about how old his daughter was and threw up the "4", and said whoever posted the video must have scrolled up to the question of QB1, so it was over him holding up four fingers.

Jeudy also remarked on the rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston:

"They've been balling since OTAs...They're consistently getting better each and every day, playing fast, being more comfortable in the offense. Think we got two great players that we drafted for sure," he said.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was asked about the looks he's getting from the defense this summer.

"Schematically different because of Rudy. But with anything, I think that's good for us. The more you see, the better. And it's challenging."

He was then asked about the numerous interceptions he and the other quarterbacks have thrown this summer:

Gabriel said that he never felt disrespected by the QB1 competition being narrowed to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders entering training camp.

"I don't take things personally. It's a business. I'm focused on what I need to do to get better. And that's all I'm focused on," Gabriel said.

Head coach Todd Monken talked about Jared Verse staying after practice and working with rookie tackle Spencer Fano:

"After practice he's trying to get Spencer better..And it was like within five reps I saw it. I saw Spencer get better. And it was him teaching him like he was a coach and it was awesome," he said.

Monken also addressed the reported preseason plan for Watson and Sanders to each start in each of the first two games.

"Obviously, if it's still a competition at that time, why wouldn't you start one and start the other? And then we would go from there," he said.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.