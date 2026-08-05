Here's what happened on Day 7 of Browns training camp

After two straight days in pads, the Cleveland Browns shed some of their gear, practicing in shells for Day 7 of training camp.

Here's what we saw on Day 7 of training camp:

QB Competition

Wednesday was Deshaun Watson's turn for first-team reps, and while Shedeur Sanders got the brunt of the work with the twos, Dillon Gabriel also got work with the twos for a brief red zone session. Taylen Green did not get work in team drills on Wednesday.

Here's a look at Deshaun Watson

A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Day 7 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/VfU71cFmI6 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Here's a look at Shedeur Sanders

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 7 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/8tN6wx6LWJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Here's a look at Dillon Gabriel

A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 7 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/dSQN9IqlDl — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Concepcion returns

After sustaining a minor shoulder injury near the end of Monday's practice session, rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion was held out of team drills on Tuesday, while still working in individuals. But on Wednesday, Concepcion returned to team drills and was active in the offensive production.

A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 7 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/dSQN9IqlDl — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Defensive highlights

A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 7 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/dSQN9IqlDl — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

#Browns DE Alex Wright and Jared Verse ready on both sides for a would-be sack during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/Yx5vQcLPfR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Here's what we heard on Day 7 of training camp:

Browns guard Zion Johnson talked about what he's seen from new defensive end Jared Verse:

"He's dynamic. He can rush inside; he can rush outside. And the rest of our defense, they're really good... It's great to get to go against a defense that really pushes me, pushes our whole offensive line," Johnson said.

#Browns G Zion Johnson on what he's seen from new DE Jared Verse: "He's dynamic. He can rush inside; he can rush outside. And the rest of our defense, they're really good... It's great to get to go against a defense that really pushes me, pushes our whole offensive line." pic.twitter.com/6lNcjZdSg1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

He also talked about what he's seen from defensive tackle Mason Graham as he prepares for his second year in the league.

"Mason in particular, he's very good with his hands, very technical. He can rush with power, rush with finesse. He's a very good player."

He praised the other defensive tackles for their skills.

Asked #Browns G Zion Johnson about what he's seen from DT Mason Graham across the line:"Mason in particular, he's very good with his hands, very technical. He can rush with power, rush with finesse. He's a very good player."Also praised the other DTs for their skills. pic.twitter.com/EKJQ0zHouO — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was asked about the TikTok live where people thought he was asked who he wanted at QB1 this year and held up four fingers. He reiterated that he wasn't answering that question.

#Browns WR Jerry Jeudy was asked about the TikTok live where people thought he was asked who he wanted at QB1 this year and held up four fingers. He reiterated that he wasn't answering that question."I think I'm mature enough and wise enough to not answer questions like that." pic.twitter.com/ucmdwcaOq2 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Jeudy added that he was talking about how old his daughter was and threw up the "4", and said whoever posted the video must have scrolled up to the question of QB1, so it was over him holding up four fingers.

#Browns WR Jerry Jeudy added that he was talking about how old his daughter was and threw up the "4", and said whoever posted the video must have scrolled up to the question of QB1 so it was over him holding up four fingers. pic.twitter.com/a5TN6y1QHi — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Jeudy also remarked on the rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston:

"They've been balling since OTAs...They're consistently getting better each and every day, playing fast, being more comfortable in the offense. Think we got two great players that we drafted for sure," he said.

#Browns WR Jerry Jeudy on the rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. "They've been balling since OTAs...They're consistently getting better each and every day, playing fast, being more comfortable in the offense. Think we got two great players that we drafted for sure." pic.twitter.com/is968Kno9O — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was asked about the looks he's getting from the defense this summer.

"Schematically different because of Rudy. But with anything, I think that's good for us. The more you see, the better. And it's challenging."

He was then asked about the numerous interceptions he and the other quarterbacks have thrown this summer:

BEREA, Ohio — Asked #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel about the looks he's getting from the defense this summer. "Schematically different because of Rudy. But with anything, I think that's good for us. The more you see, the better. And it's challenging." He was then asked about the INTs this summer: pic.twitter.com/mcBoLTrwyq — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Gabriel said that he never felt disrespected by the QB1 competition being narrowed to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders entering training camp.

"I don't take things personally. It's a business. I'm focused on what I need to do to get better. And that's all I'm focused on," Gabriel said.

#Browns QB Dillon Gabriel said that he never felt disrespected by the QB1 competition being narrowed to Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders."I don't take things personally. It's a business. I'm focused on what I need to do to get better. And that's all I'm focused on." pic.twitter.com/Naqr6ndszN — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Head coach Todd Monken talked about Jared Verse staying after practice and working with rookie tackle Spencer Fano:

"After practice he's trying to get Spencer better..And it was like within five reps I saw it. I saw Spencer get better. And it was him teaching him like he was a coach and it was awesome," he said.

#Browns HC Todd Monken on Jared Verse staying after practice and working with Spencer Fano:"After practice he's trying to get Spencer better..And it was like within five reps I saw it. I saw Spencer get better. And it was him teaching him like he was a coach and it was awesome" pic.twitter.com/os7txvab79 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2026

Monken also addressed the reported preseason plan for Watson and Sanders to each start in each of the first two games.

"Obviously, if it's still a competition at that time, why wouldn't you start one and start the other? And then we would go from there," he said.