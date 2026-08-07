Here's what happened on Day 8 of Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio — Following a day in shells, the Cleveland Browns put the pads back on for Thursday's training camp session, their third padded practice of the week.

Here's what we saw on Day 8 of Browns training camp:

A look at Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Day 8 of training camp.

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 8 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/92hENZLlRv — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

A look at Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Day 8 of training camp.

A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Day 8 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/Tp1G6BIamB — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

A look at Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel on Day 8 of training camp.

A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 8 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/BnkKP3EYuc — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Browns guard Zak Zinter left practice on a cart today.

#Browns G Zak Zinter left practice on a cart today. pic.twitter.com/dlcnLRHPlj — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion shows off the hops with this catch during today's training camp practice.

#Browns WR KC Concepcion shows off the hops with this catch during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/DdS1TZI8UH — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Browns safety Grant Delpit breaks up the pass and the ball falls right into the hands of CB Myles Harden for the INT.

#Browns S Grant Delpit breaks up the pass and the ball falls right into the hands of CB Myles Harden for the INT. pic.twitter.com/pN80UJy1QY — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Browns defensive end Benton Whitley hits the spin move for a would-be sack in today's training camp practice.

#Browns DE Benton Whitley hits the spin move for a would-be sack in today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/tRcY8OcdtI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Browns linebacker Winston Reid with a would-be sack, the defense continuing to make plays through the whistle with the deep PBU by CB Michael Coats Jr. and S Tyron Herring.

#Browns LB Winston Reid with a would-be sack, the defense continuing to make plays through the whistle with the deep PBU by CB Michael Coats Jr. and S Tyron Herring. pic.twitter.com/oSk6ZVDofu — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell snags an INT in today's training camp practice.

#Browns CB Tyson Campbell snags an INT in today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/vpgdOCQnzM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Browns cornerback Michael Coats Jr. with another PBU in today's training camp practice.

#Browns CB Michael Coats Jr. with another PBU in today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/cijWiHMh6W — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Here's what we heard on Day 8 of Browns training camp:

From the coaches

Browns offensive line coach George Warhop spoke on Joe Thomas being around the facility for training camp:

#Browns OL coach George Warhop on Joe Thomas being around the facility for training camp: "If any of those guys can talk to Joe, it's a great resource...and if I'm a lineman here and I'm a tackle here and I don't reach out to Joe, I'm a dumbass." pic.twitter.com/ZkDiZXYosY — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Warhop was also asked about how the concepts he's given the unit have translated to the field:

Asked #Browns OL coach George Warhop about how the concepts he's given the unit have translated to the field."I think some parts of it have been pretty good...we're doing a nice job in the run game for the most part, very physical, displacing the line of scrimmage." pic.twitter.com/FzAX98nO4F — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

Browns defensive back coach Brandon Lynch was asked about safety Chris Edmonds, who has had three interceptions this summer:

Asked #Browns DBs coach Brandon Lynch about S Chris Edmonds, who has had 3 INTs this summer."He's a guy that comes in early. He stays late..He's a young man that if he's not in the weight room, he's outside, he's running. If he's not running, he's looking at film..." pic.twitter.com/SUWM7o4WLk — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

'Just asking the coach questions'

Browns rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren said while he was out for a stretch this spring with an injury, he still worked mental reps:

#Browns rookie S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren said while he was out for a stretch this spring with an injury, he still worked mental reps. "Just asking the coach questions, asking my teammates how they see this or that...learning every day." pic.twitter.com/UvtwGp2XOK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

'Stacking days'

When asked about "stacking days," Browns head coach Todd Monken said:

#Browns Todd Monken on "stacking days":"What we're trying to do is stack as many good plays as we can... I'd much prefer stacking really good days but as the head coach, if the offense is stacking really good days, probably means the defense wasn't stacking a very good day." pic.twitter.com/gBSPaHT83W — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2026

The Browns will have a light day of practice on Friday, shedding the gear and holding the session in helmets before wrapping up the week back in pads on Saturday.