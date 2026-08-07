Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Here's what happened on Day 8 of Browns training camp

Following a day in shells, the Cleveland Browns put the pads back on for Thursday's training camp session, their third padded practice of the week.
Here's what happened on Day 8 of Browns training camp
Posted
and last updated

BEREA, Ohio — Following a day in shells, the Cleveland Browns put the pads back on for Thursday's training camp session, their third padded practice of the week.

Here's what we saw on Day 8 of Browns training camp:

A look at Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Day 8 of training camp.

A look at Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Day 8 of training camp.

A look at Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel on Day 8 of training camp.

Browns guard Zak Zinter left practice on a cart today.

Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion shows off the hops with this catch during today's training camp practice.

Browns safety Grant Delpit breaks up the pass and the ball falls right into the hands of CB Myles Harden for the INT.

Browns defensive end Benton Whitley hits the spin move for a would-be sack in today's training camp practice.

Browns linebacker Winston Reid with a would-be sack, the defense continuing to make plays through the whistle with the deep PBU by CB Michael Coats Jr. and S Tyron Herring.

Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell snags an INT in today's training camp practice.

Browns cornerback Michael Coats Jr. with another PBU in today's training camp practice.

Here's what we heard on Day 8 of Browns training camp:

From the coaches

Browns offensive line coach George Warhop spoke on Joe Thomas being around the facility for training camp:

Warhop was also asked about how the concepts he's given the unit have translated to the field:

Browns defensive back coach Brandon Lynch was asked about safety Chris Edmonds, who has had three interceptions this summer:

'Just asking the coach questions'

Browns rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren said while he was out for a stretch this spring with an injury, he still worked mental reps:

'Stacking days'

When asked about "stacking days," Browns head coach Todd Monken said:

The Browns will have a light day of practice on Friday, shedding the gear and holding the session in helmets before wrapping up the week back in pads on Saturday.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.