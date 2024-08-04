Here's what happened on the first day of Browns training camp in Berea

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns returned to Northeast Ohio this weekend after opening their training camp on the road down at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. In their first session at Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea, the Browns got to work at home and, for the first time this year, did it in front of fans.

Here's what happened at Sunday's practice session in Berea:

Fans catch a glimpse of 2024 work

In the first of six practices open to fans this season; the Browns put on a bit of a show. From a big-time catch-to-end practice to a mix of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work, there was a lot for fans to enjoy if they had a good enough location.

Jerry Jeudy makes plays

Browns new wide receiver Jerry Jeudy started training camp working to the side. He was able to get in some work with the team in the final days at The Greenbrier, but he was all in at the first practice session in Berea.

Jeudy said he's feeling "good," and his biggest hope for the 2024 season is to show he's a "playmaker." That was already evident with the last play of practice when Jeudy caught a deep pass from Deshaun Watson in coverage to wrap up the session.

Deshaun Watson connects with Jerry Jeudy deep for an exciting final play of practice today. #Browns pic.twitter.com/pgxalaPPpV — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2024

Deshaun Watson's progress

As he continues ramping up his workload through his shoulder rehab, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked pretty comfortable throwing in practice.

That comfort continued Sunday, and while Watson had some underthrown passes, he was able to make some big-time connections with weapons, including Jeudy, Amari Cooper, David Njoku and a lot of passes to David Bell.

If you weren't able to be at today's #Browns training camp session (or you missed any of it) here's another all-in-one-place compilation video of Deshaun Watson throwing in individuals, 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s for ya. pic.twitter.com/DuC4fIqA2j — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2024

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson will throw every day this week of practice, with the Browns' off days falling on Wednesday and Friday before their first preseason game on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Myles Garrett works in uniform

One player who is still ramping up into training camp action is start defensive end and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Like Jeudy, Garrett started training camp, working to the side.

On Sunday, however, Garrett was in uniform for the first time. He worked in individual drills with some gear on—and as for working in full team action, including 11-on-11s, that is still to come. Before practice, Stefanski said, “We’ll ramp him up appropriately, but he’ll be out there.”

#Browns DE Myles Garrett working through some individual drills today. pic.twitter.com/eWh9pXW1Cz — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2024

Za'Darius ready to bring the juice

On the other side of Garrett, Za'Darius Smith is tackling training camp as a man on a mission. Smith said the defense has "unfinished business" from last year—and he believes the Browns could make the Super Bowl with the amount of talent, they just need to "work hard."

Working hard is what Smith has been all about early into training camp. He avoids taking vet days, looking to practice as much as possible to not only improve his game, but to serve as a good influence to the younger guys as well.

"Come to work every day. A lot of guys going into year 10 and they want to take vet days. They don't want to practice. I'm a guy that's going continue to come to work each and every day, try to get better myself. Like I said, I'm still young in this game. Started playing football my senior year of high school, so I feel like I'm still young and I still got a lot of growing to do," Smith said. "So for me to just come out to work each and every day and young guys watching me, guys like Alex [Wright] and Ogbo [Okoronkwo] seeing it, hopefully when they get in year 10 they'll do the same thing."

#Browns DE Za'Darius Smith said the defense has some "unfinished business" this year and believes they have a shot at the Super Bowl if they work hard—and he's all about putting in the work on the team and individual level. pic.twitter.com/9xzlr61SyW — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2024

Denzel Ward channels "The Warden"

If you were wondering how the defense is looking in the team's 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work, here's one example of the play-making that's been happening.

The offense has looked sharp with Watson getting plenty of work in as he continues his shoulder rehab. But that doesn't mean the defense hasn't stepped up, too. Cornerback Denzel Ward intercepted Watson in 7-on-7s Sunday, a nice splash play for the defense.

Denzel Ward all over this pass from Deshaun Watson to Michael Woods II. Gets the INT during #Browns 7-on-7s. pic.twitter.com/tVUnzDuKmg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2024

The Browns are back to work on Monday for practice in Berea, a session closed to fans. The next practice fans are able to attend is Tuesday.