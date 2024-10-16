Here's what Nick Chubb had to say to Browns fans

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb wrote a special message to fans on Wednesday morning in the Player's Tribune.

Cleveland's Batman has been on the sidelines since an injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 last season.

Chubb revealed he was nervous this injury could end his career.

"So I’m lying there, and I’m thinking: This could be it," Chubb wrote.

But Chubb wasn't going to let the injury end his career.

"The only thing that I could control was the work. As soon as I got out of my brace, and got back on my feet, I was back in the gym. I’m not a guy who likes fancy trainers and gyms that look like the club or whatever. I always go back to where it all started. The Cedartown High Weight Room. Membership is cheap. They got a water fountain," he wrote.

A few weeks ago, Chubb returned to practice for the first time since his injury.

He said the support of Cleveland fans and the love they showed him proved he was meant for this city.

"I can’t stop until I prove to everybody that I’m the undisputed best running back in this league, and I definitely can’t stop until we get the Browns back to the top of the AFC. It’s been too damn long."

Chubb said that "when my agent called me to tell me the news, he said, 'I’ve never actually had a front office tell me anything like this. But they said that part of the reason they never entertained cutting you is because of how much you mean to the city.'"

A man of few words, he wrote more than 3,000 of them to describe what his return means. It's a long commentary, but it's worth the read.