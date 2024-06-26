Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Here's when fans will be able to attend Browns training camp

Browns training camp
Camryn Justice
Browns training camp
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 26, 2024

Football season is gearing up for its return, which means the Cleveland Browns training camp is a little more than a month away.

The Browns announced that the camp will be open to the public the following days:

  • Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.

Season ticket holders have the chance to get tickets on July 17, with tickets becoming available to the general public on July 18.
Training camp will feature the Puppy Pound, a 40-yard dash, food, beverages and more.

For more information, click here.

Deshaun Watson has been ramping up his work as he continues his shoulder rehab, and on the final day of mandatory minicamp, the Browns quarterback "let it go" several times downfield, taking some deep shots to receivers in 7-on-7 drills.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson ramps up work, throws 50-yard passes downfield on final day of minicamp

RELATED: Browns QB Deshaun Watson ramps up work, throws 50-yard passes downfield on final day of minicamp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through