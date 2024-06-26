Here's when fans will be able to attend Browns training camp

Football season is gearing up for its return, which means the Cleveland Browns training camp is a little more than a month away.

The Browns announced that the camp will be open to the public the following days:



Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.

Season ticket holders have the chance to get tickets on July 17, with tickets becoming available to the general public on July 18.

Training camp will feature the Puppy Pound, a 40-yard dash, food, beverages and more.

Deshaun Watson has been ramping up his work as he continues his shoulder rehab, and on the final day of mandatory minicamp, the Browns quarterback "let it go" several times downfield, taking some deep shots to receivers in 7-on-7 drills.

RELATED: Browns QB Deshaun Watson ramps up work, throws 50-yard passes downfield on final day of minicamp

