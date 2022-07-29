'He's Amari Cooper': Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones excited to learn from new teammate

BEREA, Ohio — Each year training camp provides the first opportunities for veteran players to really start having an impact on the younger players next to them. For Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, he's excited that the player teaching him will be Amari Cooper.

"I'm definitely learning from him, he has a lot of experience, very smart guy, to see his success, he's Amari Cooper, there's always things to learn from him," Peoples-Jones said.

The Browns brought in Cooper this offseason after losing veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry last season. Peoples-Jones always had praise for the way the two former Browns were able to help him grow as a receiver, and he's now looking to Cooper to continue in that role this year.

While having a player with experience to learn from is important, Cooper's advice is set to be a little extra special for Peoples-Jones.

"Growing up, he was one of my favorite players, was actually the reason I wore No. 9 in high school and in college, so it's dope," he said. "He was just one of the best...he was top of the line."

Last season Peoples-Jones caught 34 of his 58 targets for 597 yards and three touchdowns. This year, he seems poised to take another leap in his third year and with Cooper by his side, he's getting to work on that very goal.

"Really I'm just focused on my job, what I've got to do every day, how can I get better, how can I make myself and my teammates better," Peoples-Jones said. "Just focusing in on the moment."

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

