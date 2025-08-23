How each Browns QB did in the final preseason game against the Rams

CLEVELAND — The Browns named Joe Flacco their starting quarterback for Week 1, and as they prepare for that first regular-season game, they had Flacco start the final preseason game on Saturday. Rookie Dillon Gabriel was slated to play after Flacco and then rookie Shedeur Sanders was set to take the field after Gabriel.

So how did the three quarterbacks do in the first game of the year at Huntington Bank Field?

Flacco first

Flacco is entering his 18th season in the NFL. He knows football. So it's no surprise he put together a solid 17 plays in his preseason debut. Working with majority of the starters, minus left guard Joel Bitiono and wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who were held out, Flacco had nearly his entire offensive arsenal on the field with him.

Flacco was on the field for 17 plays, completing nine of his 10 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown—which came on a connection with rookie and Canton native Harold Fannin Jr.

The Browns starting quarterback was sacked once for a loss of nine yards, but didn't turn the ball over.

Gabriel second

After Flacco's day came to an end, Gabriel took the field for his session of game action.

Gabriel continued showing off what was his strength in college, success on third down. Gabriel's first drive came near the start of the second quarter, Gabriel moving the ball downfield in a poised manner that didn't lead to the end zone but did put the Browns in field goal position, with Dustin Hopkins making his 28-yard field goal attempt.

The Browns took over possession again with just under two minutes left in the half. Gabriel and the offense were in full two-minute drill mode. It was a well-executed drive that took the Browns 86 yards downfield in 11 plays, ending with a quick touchdown pass to Gage Larvadain to send the Browns into the half up 16-7.

Gabriel's outing was about as good as you could ask for, Gabriel completing 12 of his 19 passes for 129 yards and the touchdown with no interceptions and no sacks.

Sanders third

Coming out for the second half, Sanders took over at quarterback for his preseason action. Sanders had a very strong preseason debut in the first game against the Carolina Panthers, but an oblique injury held him out of the second game against the Eagles. Making his debut in Cleveland, Sanders was also returning from the injury that had limited him a bit in practice as well.

In Sanders' first drive, the Rams were able to bring the pressure well. After being sacked on third-and-four, the Browns opted to punt for a three-and-out. Sanders' second drive was another three-and-out, with the Browns offense unable to move the chains.

Sanders' day didn't get any easier in his third drive. The pressure kept coming for Sanders and on third-and-eight, the Rams sacked Sanders, who lost the ball. Cleveland was able to recover the fumble, but the offense went three-and-out for the third straight possession.

In the fourth quarter, Sanders entered his fourth offensive drive. Sanders took his worst sack of the day, scrambling backwards and not getting the ball out before being taken down for a loss of 23.

Sanders' next drive saw him move the chains for his first first down of the day, but he was sacked and nearly fumbled the next play.

After two quarters, Sanders' day ended with the rookie completing three of his six passes for 14 yards with zero touchdowns and interceptions and five sacks.

The Browns preseason is over and now the team turns its attention to Week 1 on Sept. 7, where they'll face the Cincinnati Bengals with Flacco serving as QB1. How the rest of the QB depth chart officially shakes out will be determined soon.