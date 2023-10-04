How much debt would you go into for the Browns to win the Super Bowl?

It's been 58 years and counting since the last time the Cleveland Browns won an NFL championship, causing fans to say they’ll do whatever it takes to see the Browns win, even if it means taking on thousands of dollars in personal debt!

According to a survey from Experian, Browns fans would be willing to take on nearly $7,000 of personal debt just to see the team win the Super Bowl.

"But…if you do choose to take on that amount of debt, you want to make sure that you have a plan for it,” said Christina Roman, a consumer education and advocacy manager at Experian. "Of course, this was just a tongue-in-cheek, really funny survey to see how dedicated fans are across the board to their team winning a championship or a Super Bowl."

On the flip side, when it came to wiping out personal debt, Browns fans said they'd be willing to wait another 34 years for a Browns championship if it meant clearing all personal debt.

When it comes to credit scores, Experian said Browns fans reported an average score of 648. In comparison, Rams fans had the highest credit score at 691.