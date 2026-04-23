How to watch the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is happening Thursday night, and the Cleveland Browns will have a front-row seat to the first round with two picks.

Starting at 7 p.m., News 5 will be hosting a special ahead of the Draft, giving a preview of what the Browns are looking for when making their picks.

News 5's Jon Doss and Camryn Justice will be live in Pittsburgh.

Nathan Zegura will be in Berea at the Browns headquarters to give us an inside look ahead of the Draft.

Last week, Browns GM Andrew Berry spoke with Camryn Justice about how he is approaching the Draft.

How Browns GM Andrew Berry is approaching 2026 NFL Draft

RELATED: How Browns GM Andrew Berry is approaching 2026 NFL Draft

At 8 p.m., you can watch the NFL Draft on News 5.

Be sure to tune in to our 11 p.m. newscast for a breakdown of the draft picks.

