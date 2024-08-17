Here's how to watch Cleveland Browns preseason game vs. Minnesota Vikings

CLEVELAND — This Saturday, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Minnesota Vikings in their second preseason game this year at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m., and the game will air on News 5.

Jameis Winston will take the field Saturday as the starting quarterback.

Deshaun Watson is still going through his shoulder rehab, and while he is throwing every day this week, playing him in the second preseason game has been ruled out.

Watson is set to start for the team's final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Winston has taken on a mentor role this season with the Browns' franchise quarterback, reports Camryn Justice.

