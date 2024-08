This Saturday, the Cleveland Browns are heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks in their final preseason game this year.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m., and the game will air on News 5.

You can join us at 9 p.m. on News 5 for the Browns Countdown pregame show and stick around after the game for our post-game show.

Some starters are expected to play in Saturday's game but it has not been announced who will yet.

