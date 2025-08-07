Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to watch the Browns 1st preseason game against the Panthers

News 5 Cleveland
Browns Countdown, Game and Postgame times followed by News 5 at 11.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are playing the Carolina Panthers on Friday in their first preseason game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

At 6 p.m., join us on News 5 for the "Browns Countdown."

Kickoff will begin at 7 p.m. and will be airing on News 5.

Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders is set to start the game as the Browns have been working through their quarterback rotation.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders expected to start in first preseason game against Panthers

News 5 has a post-game show immediately after the game.

