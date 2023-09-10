Watch Now
SportsBrowns NewsHow to watch the Browns game

Actions

How to watch the Browns' home opener against the Bengals

Browns Garrett Football
Jeff Dean/AP
FILE -Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. As Garrett heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Browns Garrett Football
Posted at 8:38 AM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 08:50:12-04

The Cleveland Browns’ home opener is on Sunday afternoon and will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before the game, tune into News 5 at 10:30 a.m. for the Browns Countdown,

The game will be airing on CBS at 1 p.m.

You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

After the game, you can tune in again to News 5 to watch the Browns postgame show.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland Sunday at 8

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.