How to watch the Browns play the Dolphins Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are facing the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field in their Week 17 game.

At 10:30 a.m., join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 4 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

On Thursday, the Browns signed WR James Proche II to the active roster from the practice squad and also put DT Shelby Harris (elbow) on injured reserve. DT Michael Dwumfour was signed to the practice squad.

The detour will be in effect to get to the Brown's game due to a sinkhole on East 9th Street.

According to Cleveland officials, East 9th Street between State Route 2 and North Marginal Road will be closed to vehicle access while repair work is done. Pedestrian access remains open.

A detour around the area will go from State Route 2 to West 3rd Street to North Marginal Road.

For the Browns game on Sunday, the following detour will be in effect:



East 9 th between RT2 and N. Marginal – SB lanes to be re-opened, 1 lane NB will also be re-opened, the curb and 2 nd lane will remain closed.

N. Marginal will close between Coast Guard Drive and East 9th Street in both directions.

It's unclear how long repairs will take.