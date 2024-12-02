Watch Now
How to watch the Browns take on the Broncos in Monday Night Football

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) rushes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
The Cleveland Browns are heading to Denver to face the Broncos in the national spotlight Monday night.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m., and the game will be airing on TV on ESPN and WOIO.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Pay close attention to the Browns' cleats during Monday's game. A local artist helped customize them for the "My Cleats My Cause."

Cleveland artist helping raise thousands for charity in Browns' custom cleat creations for My Cause My Cleats

