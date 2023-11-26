How to watch the Browns take on the Broncos Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. and will be airing on Fox. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

QB Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season after the Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and he underwent successful surgery on his shoulder this past week.

After losing Watson, the Browns were in need of a third quarterback and signed Joe Flacco to the practice squad.