How to watch the Browns take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m., but before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

The game will be airing on CBS, but you can listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan or 98.5 WNCX.

After the game, tune back into News 5 for the Browns post-game show.

QB Deshaun Watson has been out for a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury but has returned to practice this past week and is questionable for today's game.