How to watch the Browns take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday

<p>CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Terrance Mitchell #39 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception with fans during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 for their first win in 635 days.</p>
Posted at 8:22 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 08:22:28-04

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m., but before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

The game will be airing on CBS, but you can listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan or 98.5 WNCX.

After the game, tune back into News 5 for the Browns post-game show.

QB Deshaun Watson has been out for a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury but has returned to practice this past week and is questionable for today's game.

