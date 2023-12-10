How to watch the Browns take on the Jaguars Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will have the home-field advantage Sunday as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1:30 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has kept quiet this week about who the starting quarterback will be this game.

Stefanski said both Joe Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are available to play. And on Saturday, Flacco was elevated from the practice squad.