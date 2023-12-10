Watch Now
SportsBrowns NewsHow to watch the Browns game

Actions

How to watch the Browns take on the Jaguars Sunday

Browns Rams Football
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco prepares to take a snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Browns Rams Football
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 08:26:20-05

The Cleveland Browns will have the home-field advantage Sunday as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1:30 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has kept quiet this week about who the starting quarterback will be this game.

Stefanski said both Joe Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are available to play. And on Saturday, Flacco was elevated from the practice squad.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.