Watch Now
SportsBrowns NewsHow to watch the Browns game

Actions

How to watch the Browns take on the San Fransisco 49ers Sunday

Cleveland Browns
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cleveland Browns Twitter page
<p>Cleveland Browns</p>
Cleveland Browns
Posted at 9:21 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 21:21:33-04

The Cleveland Browns will have the home-field advantage while taking on the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

This week, P.J. Walker will start as the Browns’ QB after Deshaun Watson was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Before the game, tune into News 5 at 10:30 a.m. for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m., and the game will be airing on CBS. You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

After the game, tune back into News 5 to watch the Browns post-game show.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.