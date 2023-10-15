How to watch the Browns take on the San Fransisco 49ers Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will have the home-field advantage while taking on the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

This week, P.J. Walker will start as the Browns’ QB after Deshaun Watson was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Before the game, tune into News 5 at 10:30 a.m. for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m., and the game will be airing on CBS. You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

After the game, tune back into News 5 to watch the Browns post-game show.