Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBrowns NewsHow to watch the Browns game

Actions

How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders for their Week 12 game

Browns Panthers Football
Rusty Jones/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after his first touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Browns Panthers Football
Posted

The Cleveland Browns are on the road in Las Vegas, Nevada, for their Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium. You can catch the game on CBS or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start in the game after being named QB1 for it on Wednesday by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Sanders has been in the QB2 role since the Browns traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco at the start of October, moving third-round pick rookie Dillon Gabriel into the QB1 role.

However, after Gabriel sustained a concussion in the first half of the Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, where Sanders got his first regular-season action.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.