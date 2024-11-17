How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday

It's game day!

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday for their Week 11 game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

At 10:30 a.m., join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

In the Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Myles Garrett found himself on a tear.

