What Browns DE Myles Garrett plans to do next after game with 3 sacks in 4 plays

BEREA, Ohio — In the Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Myles Garrett found himself on a tear.

Heading into the game, Garrett was on a four-game streak with no sacks. Then, he found himself in some prime opportunities against the Chargers' offensive line.

"You get those one-on-ones and sometimes it's not quite clicking, it's not quite there, and at that moment I was just ready to seize them. I was feeling good really early. So some opportunities came and kind of just lined up," Garrett said.

Opportunities certainly lined up. In a matter of four plays, Garrett sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert three times.

It was a moment that doesn't happen often, and Garrett's defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, knows what he has in the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

"He’s such a game changer and people— they started taking care of it after those couple series right there. Myles is just an incredibly talented guy that can completely change games," Schwartz said.

His teammates know it, too.

"Myles is the best defensive player in the world, so when you don't put four players on him to block him, then that's what happens," Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo laughed.

For Garrett, it was business as usual.

The defensive end is no stranger to racking up the sacks. He used to compile streaks and high sack counts in high school and college often.

"I think it was one time, two times in college and one time in high school. I had nine sacks in high school. Then, I think, Nevada, maybe UTSA. I know Nevada for sure. Yeah, I've [had] some sacks in my life," Garrett recalled.

It's not as easy in the NFL, though. Garrett knows that well in his eighth NFL season.

"In college, they're like, shoot, we'll just keep on singling him, or we'll chip him for the entire game. In the pros, they're like, 'No, for the entire game, we're not going to let you get that opportunity,'" Garrett said. "But they have a lot of confidence in their tackles, for good reason. We just have to take advantage of those opportunities...I know I'll get a little bit less singles than most other guys, but when I do I'm going to make the most of it."

Garrett's tear against the Chargers had teammates and colleagues around the league expecting the most out of the defensive end. But while it was impressive, it didn't satisfy Garrett.

"Shoot, a couple of them thought I was going to break the record, so got to live up to that next time," Garrett said. "I got to keep that going for the whole game. But after that little stretch, they made sure to go back to the status quo and got to take me out."

Heading into Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Garrett hopes that he can outdo himself. The Browns and Saints kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.