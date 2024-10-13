How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

Happy game day! The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for their Week 6 game.

At 10:30 a.m., join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on Fox. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

Cleveland activated defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate from injured reserve ahead of the game. The Browns also activated rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. from the Commisioner's Exempt list, clearing him to play in his first NFL game.