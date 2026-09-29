How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns defend their home turf Thursday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town.

Before the game starts, catch the Browns Countdown Pregame Show at 7 p.m. on News 5. Stay tuned to watch the game, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.

You can also listen to the game on FM radio on 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on AM radio on ESPN 850 AM.

After the game, stay on News 5 for the Browns Postgame Show.

On Sunday, Deshaun Watson earned cheers from Cleveland Browns fans.

After struggling for most of the game, Watson came through when it counted. He led a late fourth-quarter drive and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. with 1:48 remaining as the Browns rallied for a 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

It was Watson’s 10th fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive, but possibly the sweetest of his 10-year career, after he spent 22 months coming back from tearing his right Achilles tendon twice.

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson sparks a late Browns rally, sealing a 21-18 win over the Panthers