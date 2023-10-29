How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. and will be airing on Fox. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

After QB Deshaun Watson sustained a contusion and strain to the rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder during Week 3, he returned to the game last weekend, only to be ruled out for today’s game against the Seahawks.

Watson was taken to the medical tent during the first half of the game against the Colts after being shoved to the ground.

Sunday, P.J. Walker will get his second start of the season.