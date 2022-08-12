How to watch the Browns-Jaguars preseason game

The weather might be warm outside, but football is back for the Cleveland Browns. The team is slated to have its first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on Friday at 7. You can catch the game on News 5, with Browns Countdown starting at 6:30 p.m. with Jon Doss.

For those not in Northeast Ohio, the game can be watched on NFL Network. The NFL Network feed will be blacked out in Northeast Ohio.

The start-of-the-weekend showdown is expected to give fans an idea of what to expect when regular season games begin in September. The game comes with a majority of starters lined up to take the first snaps of the upcoming season, including quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson was suspended six games following a ruling from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson after multiple lawsuits were filed against him from massage therapists. The NFL appealed the ruling and is awaiting a decision from Peter C. Harvey—Commissioner Roger Goodell's designee.

On Thursday night, Watson announced he would be willing to work with an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine rather than a heavier punishment.

If Watson does play on Friday, it will mark his first game action since 2020 when he was with the Texans.

