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How to watch the Browns take on the Chicago Bears

Browns Football
David Richard/AP Photo/David Richard
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond looks for a spot to hang his helmet after the NFL football team's practice, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in Berea, Ohio (AP Photo/David Richard)
Browns Football
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The preseason officially begins for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The team is in Chicago, taking on the Bears.

Starting at noon, you can watch our News 5 sports team talk about what we can expect to see from the team.

Kickoff starts at 1 p.m.

After the game is over, you can watch our post-game show where sports director Jon Doss , Camryn Justice, and Mason Horodyski will break down the game.

All three shows will be available on News 5.

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