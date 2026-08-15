How to watch the Browns take on the Chicago Bears

The preseason officially begins for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The team is in Chicago, taking on the Bears.

Starting at noon, you can watch our News 5 sports team talk about what we can expect to see from the team.

Kickoff starts at 1 p.m.

After the game is over, you can watch our post-game show where sports director Jon Doss , Camryn Justice, and Mason Horodyski will break down the game.

All three shows will be available on News 5.