How to watch the Browns take on the Jaguars Sunday

Happy game day, Browns fans!

Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

Prior to Sunday's game, the Browns released their game status updates with injury designations on Friday following practice, which includes two starters. Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and tight end David Njoku will not play, and tackle Jack Conklin is questionable for the game.