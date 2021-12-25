Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

How to watch the Browns take on the Packers on Christmas Day

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
A general view of Lambeau Field before an NFL football game.
Lambeau Field Christmas
Posted at 9:52 AM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 12:31:14-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Cleveland Browns are looking to gift fans with a win for Christmas as they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Like back home in Cleveland, it wont be a white Christmas in Green Bay, with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast. But the weather is just one element that impacts the game and the Browns will still need to overcome the passionate fans who will surely be spending their Christmas afternoon donning their Cheesehead hats, ready to cheer on their squad.

The good news is that Christmas came a little early for the Browns as they activated some key players before the game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will return to the field after missing last week on the COVID-19 list, as will wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Mayfield and Landry were activated Friday in anticipation for the game, while on Thursday, the team activated safety Grant Delpit and tackle James Hudson III.

The Browns still have some big names on the COVID-19 list, but they're hoping with their short week of preparation, and perhaps a little Christmas magic, they can pull off a much-needed win as they continue fighting the odds to reach the playoffs.

Kick things off on News 5 at 1 p.m. Saturday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.

The game will air on FOX and NFL Network at 4:30 p.m. You can watch online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the second quarter, head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page to watch News 5's Halftime Live with Camryn Justice.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)