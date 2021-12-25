How to watch the Browns take on the Packers on Christmas Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Cleveland Browns are looking to gift fans with a win for Christmas as they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Like back home in Cleveland, it wont be a white Christmas in Green Bay, with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast. But the weather is just one element that impacts the game and the Browns will still need to overcome the passionate fans who will surely be spending their Christmas afternoon donning their Cheesehead hats, ready to cheer on their squad.

The good news is that Christmas came a little early for the Browns as they activated some key players before the game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will return to the field after missing last week on the COVID-19 list, as will wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Mayfield and Landry were activated Friday in anticipation for the game, while on Thursday, the team activated safety Grant Delpit and tackle James Hudson III.

The Browns still have some big names on the COVID-19 list, but they're hoping with their short week of preparation, and perhaps a little Christmas magic, they can pull off a much-needed win as they continue fighting the odds to reach the playoffs.

