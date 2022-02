How to watch the NFL Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND — Your favorite NFL players will face each other Sunday during the Pro Bowl.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, guard Wyatt Teller, guard Joel Bitonio, and cornerback Denzel Ward all earned a roster spot.

The Browns will also be represented by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, fullback Andy Janovich, center JC Tretter and tackle Jedrick Wills who were selected as alternates.

The game is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will air right here on News 5 on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.

RELATED: 5 Browns players earn 2022 Pro Bowl selections