'I ain't ******* leaving!': Browns TE David Njoku passionate about staying in CLE following trade deadline

Camryn Justice
BEREA, Ohio — Browns tight end David Njoku is in the final year of his contract and heading into the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, was a name buzzing as a candidate to be moved to a new team. However, the deadline passed and Njoku remains a Cleveland Brown—something he was very passionate about on Wednesday.

Njoku spoke in the locker room on Wednesday before practice, where he was asked a number of questions about the trade deadline passing and his future in Cleveland.

Leading with the fact that he was "happy as hell" to still be with the team, he said he knew it was a possibility he could have been traded because that's the nature of the league.

"Of course, it's always a possibility. This is the NFL, man, you know what I mean? But I'm in Cleveland, baby. I'm not going nowhere. I ain't ******* leaving!" Njoku shouted.

While Njoku will finish the season with the Browns, he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. That's something he hopes can change in the coming months.

"I'm not leaving...Ever," he said, before being asked if he wants to work out a contract extension with the Browns. "I hope so, yeah."

Njoku didn't hold back talking about his desire to stay with the Browns. He held up his chain when asked why he was so passionate about Cleveland.

"This is 85 with a Nigerian flag, but it's also the state of Ohio," he said.

The brief but fervent exchange with Njoku was wrapped with a few final reminders from Njoku about his love for Cleveland and his delight not to be traded.

"I'm so happy, man. I don't know how else to put it. I'm so happy. For real. I'm serious, I'm here. I ain't ******* leaving," he said.

