'I have given this franchise everything I have': Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks Cleveland amid uncertain future

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns explore their options at quarterback this offseason, most recently traveling to Houston to meet with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the future of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland has become more than uncertain. Amid that uncertainty, Mayfield spoke out, thanking the city and fans for the support no matter "what happens next."

On Tuesday, top Browns staff including owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, flew to Houston to meet with Watson, doing their due diligence at addressing the quarterback position in a way that might upgrade it.

The meeting came after Watson's deposition of 22 civil lawsuits filed by women alleging a range of misconduct including sexual assault and harassment.

RELATED: Browns to meet Texans QB Deshaun Watson after his deposition over alleged sexual misconduct

A short time after the meetings in Houston ended, Mayfield, who had taken a step back from social media since the end of the season, posted a thank you letter to Cleveland and its fans, addressing the uncertainty.

"Cleveland, the past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me," Mayfield wrote.

In the letter, Mayfield states that he isn't sure what the future holds for him.

The Browns may end up with Watson if he'd waive his no-trade clause, with the Texans fielding an offer to get the Browns in the door for a meeting with him. Watson may land with another suitor, like the Saints who have appeared to be front runners in the pursuit for the quarterback, and the Browns may continue their exploration at quarterback elsewhere. If nothing happens, and the team can handle the ripple effects these recent moves may have had, Mayfield could still end up under center in Cleveland this season.

Whatever the outcome, Mayfield felt like it was time to show gratitude for the experiences over the past four years.

"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process," Mayfield wrote. "I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap."

Mayfield's message was one of gratitude for those who have supported him over the years and while he's uncertain about where he may end up this season, he's sure that Cleveland will always be impactful in his life.

"Whatever happens.. I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people," Mayfield wrote. "Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives."

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.