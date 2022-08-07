'I’m a receiver first': Jakeem Grant hopeful for versatile role with Browns

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns, looking to bolster an at-times lackluster return game last season, signed Jakeem Grant this offseason. Known as an explosive return specialist, Grant's role appeared to be pretty defined—but he's not letting anything keep him in a box.

"I always preach that I’m a receiver first before a returner, and I’m going to continue to preach that message, and I’m going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season," Grant said.

So far in training camp, Grant has been used often in the offense as a receiver in addition to his work in the kick and punt return game. He's not just going through the motions in the drills either, he's making a splash.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in training camp that Grant was a player they'd like to feature in the offense.

"He's an electric player. He's fast. Certainly, somebody who we would love to use as we get into the regular season," Stefanski said.

Getting him ready for the regular season has been a point of emphasis. It doesn't take away from his return ability, but rather gives the Browns a more versatile weaponry as they begin shaping the roster.

"He's our guy, he's a Cleveland Brown and if the head coach wants to use him on offense, use him on offense. He's way too talented to be standing next to me all the time," said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. "I've wanted to get Jakeem here the past couple years, he's been free and Andrew went out and got him and I'm really happy about that. I think that's going to transform our return game."

Grant has done far from just standing on the sidelines waiting for the special teams' unit drills. He's gotten work outside and in the slot. He's worked with the lineup of quarterbacks—from Deshaun Watson to Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs, and Josh Rosen. Each day he works to get acclimated to the offense, and while he's ready to play any role he's asked—there's one area that has his heart.

“I’m comfortable everywhere. I’ve played the slot. I’ve played outside. Honestly, wherever coach wants to match me up and put me against a mismatch, I’m open for it. I played a lot of outside in Miami, and I played some slot in Miami," Grant said. "I lean favor more toward the slot. That’s just where my heart is, but honestly, wherever the coach wants to put me at, I’m comfortable with it. As long as I get that opportunity to play receiver, and I can be able to have that breakout year at receiver and show people that I’m a receiver first, it doesn’t matter to me."

During his time with the Dolphins, Grant and wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea got to know each other very well. Now that both are in Cleveland, Grant's abilities are being highlighted each day at practice thanks to the familiarity.

'With us being from the same organization there for a year, it gives me a great opportunity to play on offense, and also, just my skill set and what I bring to the offense," Grant said. “[O'Shea is] doing the same, so far, and he’s going to continue to do that. I was on the outside. I was on the inside, so getting those mismatches on linebackers and things like that, using me in the quick game and stuff like that...Jet sweeps and stuff like that, some of the gadget stuff, and also, just using me as a pure receiver and just getting those mismatches on the linebackers and nickel."

Grant is gearing up for the season, and while learning the offense is important, there's one thing he's looking to do in order to provide the Browns with his talent—stay healthy. And to do that, there's one thing on his mind.

“Be a jitterbug, man. Just not get hit. What I always pride myself on is you can’t hit what you can’t catch, so if they can’t catch me, they can’t hit me," Grant said.

