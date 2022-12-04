'I'm excited': Browns fans react to quarterback Deshaun Watson's regular season debut vs Texans

CLEVELAND — Many fans have their spirits high and are moving past the recent allegations from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson made his regular season debut as a Brown as QB1 against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, his first game in 700 days.

"Start something good here," said Louie Lopiccolo. "Put the past in the past. Start something good here."

However, Lopiccolo still has Watson's controversy in the back of his mind.

"It'll be a lot to get over," he said. "But I think, you know what? Everybody deserves a chance, a second chance."

Others can tell the difference on the field between Jacoby Brissett and Watson.

"I'm feeling pretty good about it," said Lauren Halloran. "I'm excited to see what he's able to do for the Browns and how much of a difference it is from Brissett."

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.