'I'm probably his No. 1 fan': Nick Chubb's teammates have high praise for RB after Browns win over Steelers

CLEVELAND — It's very clear that Nick Chubb is beloved by Browns fans. On any given home game, the running back's name can be heard bellowing through the stands.

"Chubb! Chubb! Chubb!"

Fans love the hardworking, no-frills approach Chubb embodies. His production doesn't hurt, either. He's a fan favorite, no question. But the love for the Browns running back extends throughout the locker room as well.

On Thursday night, following the Browns' down-to-the-wire win over their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the appreciation for Chubb was clear.

Chubb, who has been ramping up his workload since Week 7 when he returned from his brutal knee injury sustained against the Steelers in Week 2 of last season, took on a big role Thursday night.

In the 24-19 victory, Chubb carried the ball 20 times. He rushed for 59 yards in what was a snow game for the ages.

But it wasn't just how much Chubb carried the ball; it was what he did with the rock in important situations. Chubb punched it into the end zone twice, once in the second quarter—and then again for the go-ahead dagger with under a minute to play, giving the Browns the big divisional victory.

“It just means a lot,” Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said after the game. “I see all the love and support that he gets from the team, the fans and the coaching staff. To come back and have two touchdowns is truly a blessing and amazing, especially everything he went through last year, now being able to play the game that he loves this year and balling out.”

Jeudy's post-game comments were not unique. Around the locker room, players had high praise for their hardworking running back.

"It was big. I know he didn't show it, but I'm sure it was an emotional game for him coming back. The guy works harder than anybody and anytime he gets a touchdown now is I think pretty special. Just what he's come back from and what he is, but against the Steelers, anytime you can get a win at home is a great win," said guard Joel Bitiono.

Chubb's teammates know what he means to the fan base. Elijah Moore called Chubb "the face of Cleveland Browns" Thursday night. They understand the cheers and chants he gets and love to hear them. They're fans of his, too.

And as fellow running back Jerome Ford said, if they could be in on the chants every game, yelling "Chubb! Chubb! Chubb!"—they would be.

"Just seeing how he worked from the injury up until now and seeing what he had to go through and him being able to have that success, I think everybody was excited to see it," Ford said. "I'm probably his number one fan when he's out there. And if I could and I was in the stands, I would start the Chubb chant every time he stepped on the field."